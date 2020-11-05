Corriere dello Sport-Stadio: Il primo traguardo importante di Commisso

Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
In prima pagina sul Corriere dello Sport-Stadio, presente questo titolo: “Rocco fa 50, sabato a Parma taglia un traguardo importante”. Sommario: “Dopo un anno e mezzo alla guida della Fiorentina Commisso deve ancora trovare l’assetto giusto. Lo stadio è il suo assillo ma ai tifosi non basta”. A pagina 24 viene ripreso il tema della prima: “Commisso, 50 volte con la maglia viola”. In taglio basso: “Amrabat vuole ritrovare se stesso”. Di spalla: “Ribery carica e punta al primo gol stagionale”.

