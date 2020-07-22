Corriere Fiorentino: Commisso sveglia tutti alle quattro

In prima pagina sul Corriere Fiorentino, questa mattina troviamo questo titolo sulla Fiorentina: “Un altro stop di Pessina. E Rocco sveglia tutti alle 4”. A pagina 12 attenzione catalizzata dall’incontro con l’Inter di stasera: “A San Siro senza paura”. In taglio basso: “Arrivederci Dolomiti, il ritiro sarà in Toscana”. A pagina 13 invece c’è: “Centro Sportivo, Rocco sveglia tutti. Barone in missione a Bagno a Ripoli”.
