Cutrone: “Il mio abbraccio a Iachini? Avevamo parlato prima della partita. Sono certo, il mio futuro è con la Fiorentina”

Il centravanti della Fiorentina, Patrick Cutrone, ha segnato il gol del pari contro il Verona al 96′. L’attaccante ha dichiarato a Dazn: “E’ stato emozionante davvero. Siamo stati bravi tutti, ci abbiamo messo il cuore tutti. Complimenti anche a Chiesa che mi ha dato una palla spettacolare. Sono felicissimo e ora speriamo di fare risultato a Lecce. Sono contento, ci voleva per noi tirare fuori il carattere e fare un punto importante per una grande squadra. Sono andato ad abbracciare il mister dopo il gol perché abbiamo parlato prima della partita. Mi conosce e sa che quando entro do il massimo. Se mi vedo con questa maglia in futuro? Certo, assolutamente sì”.

