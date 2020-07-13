Cutrone: “Il mio abbraccio a Iachini? Avevamo parlato prima della partita. Sono certo, il mio futuro è con la Fiorentina”

Il centravanti della Fiorentina, Patrick Cutrone, ha segnato il gol del pari contro il Verona al 96′. L’attaccante ha dichiarato a Dazn: “E’ stato emozionante davvero. Siamo stati bravi tutti, ci abbiamo messo il cuore tutti. Complimenti anche a Chiesa che mi ha dato una palla spettacolare. Sono felicissimo e ora speriamo di fare risultato a Lecce. Sono contento, ci voleva per noi tirare fuori il carattere e fare un punto importante per una grande squadra. Sono andato ad abbracciare il mister dopo il gol perché abbiamo parlato prima della partita. Mi conosce e sa che quando entro do il massimo. Se mi vedo con questa maglia in futuro? Certo, assolutamente sì”.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments