Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola

banner mobile da riattivare






Cutrone Iachini Fiorentina

Cutrone: “Il mio abbraccio a Iachini? Avevamo parlato prima della partita. Sono certo, il mio futuro è con la Fiorentina”


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

Il centravanti della Fiorentina, Patrick Cutrone, ha segnato il gol del pari contro il Verona al 96′. L’attaccante ha dichiarato a Dazn: “E’ stato emozionante davvero. Siamo stati bravi tutti, ci abbiamo messo il cuore tutti. Complimenti anche a Chiesa che mi ha dato una palla spettacolare. Sono felicissimo e ora speriamo di fare risultato a Lecce. Sono contento, ci voleva per noi tirare fuori il carattere e fare un punto importante per una grande squadra. Sono andato ad abbracciare il mister dopo il gol perché abbiamo parlato prima della partita. Mi conosce e sa che quando entro do il massimo. Se mi vedo con questa maglia in futuro? Certo, assolutamente sì”.

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Subscribe
Notificami
guest

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x