Cutrone torna a casa e i tifosi inglesi lo riaccolgono: “Bello rivederti con la maglia dei Wolves”

La Fiorentina ha ufficializzato il ritorno di Patrick Cutrone al Wolverhampton. La fine di un prestito nel quale il ragazzo non era mai sbocciato. Il ritorno dell’uomo della pasta in terra d’Albione ha fatto piacere a diversi tifosi gialloneri che su Twitter hanno gioito.

“Ottima notizia” scrive Ted, “Bentornato, spero che ti venga concessa l’occasione di splendere” chiosa Neil, “Sarà bello rivederti con la maglia dei Wolves” afferma Carol. Insomma, un discreto bentornato per il giocatore cresciuto nel Milan.

