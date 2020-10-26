Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Donnarumma positivo, si rivede Tatarusanu


Il portiere del Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma, è risultato positivo al Covid. L’estremo difensore rossonero dunque non sarà in campo questa sera in Milan-Roma, gara che chiude la quinta giornata della Serie A. Cosa c’entra questo con la Fiorentina? C’entra perché l’esclusione di Donnarumma rilancia in campo una vecchia conoscenza viola come Ciprian Tatarusanu. Il romeno torna titolare nel nostro campionato dopo tre anni e mezzo (l’ultima volta fu proprio con la maglia gigliata addosso).

