Fiorentina e Verona tornano a parlarsi. In ballo c’è un centrocampista…

Fiorentina e Verona tornano a parlarsi. Da gennaio ad oggi è successo diverse volte prima per Amrabat, poi per Vlahovic e Sottil. Ora invece c’è in ballo Benassi. Il centrocampista che proprio oggi compie 26 anni, secondo L’Arena di Verona ha già dato il suo assenso al trasferimento in Veneto. Il prossimo passo è la ricerca dell’accordo tra le due società. Si lavora sulla base di un prestito con eventuale diritto di riscatto a favore del club gialloblu.
