FOTO: E qualcuno si immagina così le nuove maglie della Fiorentina

In attesa che vengano svelate le maglie della Fiorentina per la prossima stagione, sui social qualcuno si sta divertendo a creare delle possibili anteprime. Come vi abbiamo raccontato nelle scorse settimana, non sarà più Le Coq Sportif lo sponsor tecnico del club viola, ma Robe di Kappa. Ecco i post pubblicati su Instagram:
Fiorentina Home Kappa Concept 2020/2021 The rumors say the Kappa logos on the sides will be tone on tone and there won't be any fleur-de-lys other than the one in the logo. One is pretty simple, the other is inspired by the 1983, as for one of the away.
Fiorentina Away Kappa Concept 2020/2021 The only thing we know about the away shirt is that it should be white. One is inspired by the 1983/1986 aways, the other by the 1993-1995.
Fiorentina Third Kappa Concept 2020/2021 According to some leaks Fiorentina has signed with Kappa and will have a red third kit. Some say it could be inspired by Saint John the Baptist Cross, symbol of the Ghibellines. I also tried a different take on the halved shirt, that was the first Fiorentina ever used.
