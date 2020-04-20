Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di

Fiorentinanews.com | Calciomercato Fiorentina Notizie Viola

Il primo quotidiano on-line viola al 100%. Calciomercato fiorentina notizie dal mondo viola






Chiesa Fiorentina Atalanta

FOTO: E qualcuno si immagina così le nuove maglie della Fiorentina


 | Pubblicato in: News | Lascia un commento

In attesa che vengano svelate le maglie della Fiorentina per la prossima stagione, sui social qualcuno si sta divertendo a creare delle possibili anteprime. Come vi abbiamo raccontato nelle scorse settimana, non sarà più Le Coq Sportif lo sponsor tecnico del club viola, ma Robe di Kappa. Ecco i post pubblicati su Instagram:

 

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

 

Fiorentina Away Kappa Concept 2020/2021 The only thing we know about the away shirt is that it should be white. One is inspired by the 1983/1986 aways, the other by the 1993-1995. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #fiorentina #viola #ribery #chiesa #purple #red #nerdconcept #kappa #kitdesign #soccerjersey #football #footballkit #footballshirt #footballshirtcollection #footballteam #soccer #teamfkday #total_soccer #pogba #liomessi #bootgallery #footballboots #footballshoes #unisportlife #nikesoccer #totalsoccerofficial #cleatsgram #prodirect

Un post condiviso da Francesco Caracciolo (@cesco11des) in data:

Lascia un commento

avatar

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

  Subscribe  
Notificami