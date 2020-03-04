Questo sito contribuisce all’audit di
FOTO: La commemorazione per Astori avvenuta al Centro Sportivo


Questa mattina, la famiglia viola si è ritrovata al Centro Sportivo per omaggiare Davide Astori, con Don Massimiliano a commemorare la scomparaza dell’eterno capitano della Fiorentina avvenuta due anni fa. Uno scatto tratto dai profili social della Fiorentina:

So, so you think you can tell
Heaven from hell
Blue skies from pain
Can you tell a green field
From a cold steel rail?
A smile from a veil?
Do you think you can tell?
Did they get you to trade
Your heroes for ghosts?
Hot ashes for trees?
Hot air for a cool breeze?
Cold comfort for change?
Did you exchange
A walk on part in the war
For a lead role in a cage?

How I wish, how I wish you were here

We’re just two lost souls
Swimming in a fish bowl
Year after year
Running over the same old ground
And how we found
The same old fears

Wish you were here.

🌷

34 minuti fa