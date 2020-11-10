Iachini al centro sportivo: L’ultimo viaggio all’interno per l’ex allenatore viola

C’è chi comincia all’interno della Fiorentina (Cesare Prandelli) e invece chi è costretto ad andarsene (Giuseppe Iachini). L’ex tecnico viola ha fatto tappa al centro sportivo gigliato, arrivando con il suo SUV e l’immancabile cappellino d’ordinanza in testa. Per lui è il momento dei saluti all’interno della struttura e dello spogliatoio, senza contare che dovrà anche portare via tutto quello che di personale aveva all’interno della struttura.

