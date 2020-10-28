La Gazzetta dello Sport: Iachini dà spazio a Cutrone

A pagina 22 de La Gazzetta dello Sport, troviamo un articolo sulla Fiorentina, incentrato sull’impegno di Coppa Italia dei viola che giocheranno questo pomeriggio: “Iachini dà spazio a Cutrone, Mandorlini chiede progressi” questo il titolo. Articolo che inizia così: “È l’ora di Cutrone. Per la sfida di Coppa Italia di oggi pomeriggio Iachini proporrà per la prima volta in questa stagione da titolare l’ex milanista, che farà coppia in attacco con Kouame“.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments