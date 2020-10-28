La Gazzetta dello Sport: Iachini dà spazio a Cutrone

A pagina 22 de La Gazzetta dello Sport, troviamo un articolo sulla Fiorentina, incentrato sull’impegno di Coppa Italia dei viola che giocheranno questo pomeriggio: “Iachini dà spazio a Cutrone, Mandorlini chiede progressi” questo il titolo. Articolo che inizia così: “È l’ora di Cutrone. Per la sfida di Coppa Italia di oggi pomeriggio Iachini proporrà per la prima volta in questa stagione da titolare l’ex milanista, che farà coppia in attacco con Kouame“.

0 0 vote Article Rating