L’ultimo obiettivo della Fiorentina? Un ex Inter che a Milano non ha lasciato grandi ricordi…

Geoffrey Kondogbia arrivò a Milano come un idolo e se ne andò con la coda tra le gambe. Il giocatore ebbe un’esperienza fallimentare in Italia, mentre si è un po’ ritrovato con la maglia del Valencia. Ora, secondo il quotidiano El Desmarque, potrebbe tornare in Serie A. Tra le pretendenti c’è anche la Fiorentina, che ha chiesto informazioni su di lui per la prossima stagione.
