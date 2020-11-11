Nel prossimo mercato il Milan tornerà alla carica per un top viola. Ecco la posizione della Fiorentina

Mercato che viene, Milan che trovi. Daniele Pradè dovrà prepararsi a fronteggiare un altro assalto dei rossoneri per Nikola Milenkovic durante la finestra invernale. Secondo Tuttosport Pioli continua a chiedere un nuovo difensore centrale, e il serbo della Fiorentina rimane sempre in cima alla lista. Desiderio che però è destinato a rimanere tale, dal momento che Commisso non ha intenzione di cederlo a maggior ragione con l’arrivo di Prandelli. Vedremo semmai cosa accadrà in estate, ricordando che il contratto di Milenkovic scade nel 2022.
Subscribe
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
Connect with
I allow to create an account
When you login first time using a Social Login button, we collect your account public profile information shared by Social Login provider, based on your privacy settings. We also get your email address to automatically create an account for you in our website. Once your account is created, you'll be logged-in to this account.
DisagreeAgree
0 Commenti
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments