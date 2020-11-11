Nel prossimo mercato il Milan tornerà alla carica per un top viola. Ecco la posizione della Fiorentina

Mercato che viene, Milan che trovi. Daniele Pradè dovrà prepararsi a fronteggiare un altro assalto dei rossoneri per Nikola Milenkovic durante la finestra invernale. Secondo Tuttosport Pioli continua a chiedere un nuovo difensore centrale, e il serbo della Fiorentina rimane sempre in cima alla lista. Desiderio che però è destinato a rimanere tale, dal momento che Commisso non ha intenzione di cederlo a maggior ragione con l’arrivo di Prandelli. Vedremo semmai cosa accadrà in estate, ricordando che il contratto di Milenkovic scade nel 2022.

