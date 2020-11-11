Questo sito contribuisce all’audience di
Nel prossimo mercato il Milan tornerà alla carica per un top viola. Ecco la posizione della Fiorentina


Mercato che viene, Milan che trovi. Daniele Pradè dovrà prepararsi a fronteggiare un altro assalto dei rossoneri per Nikola Milenkovic durante la finestra invernale. Secondo Tuttosport Pioli continua a chiedere un nuovo difensore centrale, e il serbo della Fiorentina rimane sempre in cima alla lista. Desiderio che però è destinato a rimanere tale, dal momento che Commisso non ha intenzione di cederlo a maggior ragione con l’arrivo di Prandelli. Vedremo semmai cosa accadrà in estate, ricordando che il contratto di Milenkovic scade nel 2022.

