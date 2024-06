La Fiorentina avvia i contatti con la Juventus per Kean. L'attaccante gradisce la destinazione, adesso...

🚨🟣 Fiorentina have opened talks for Moise Kean as he’s among top targets for new striker.



Kean, keen on the move to Fiorentina and talks to follow in order to agree on terms with Juventus — @MatteMoretto 🤝🏻



He’s currently not part of the Khephren Thuram deal with OGC Nice. pic.twitter.com/snVgqzpeAo