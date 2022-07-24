O cifra fuori mercato, o non se ne parla. La Fiorentina vuole il suo punto fermo in difesa

Per quanto riguarda il calciomercato della Fiorentina, il centro della difesa è un reparto di cui è difficile prevedere il futuro con certezza. La situazione intorno a Nikola Milenkovic è una ‘fiction’ che lo accompagnerà per tutta l’estate, tra proposte di rinnovo e offerte da grandi club. A maggior ragione, la Viola non ci pensa proprio a perdere Igor.
Si era fatto avanti il Rennes, proponendo alla Fiorentina 15 milioni di € + 3 di bonus, arrivando a un totale di 18 milioni. La società viola ha risposto con un secco “no”. E la volontà, da entrambe le parti, è quella di continuare insieme. L’unica via per cederlo è sparare una cifra ben al di sopra del valore di mercato, un qualcosa a cui i francesi non si sono avvicinati.
BTW this is the best site hands down. I use google translate and am reading and typing in English, If it converts to Italian poorly , my apologies.
But thanks to The fiorenews site I am on here everyday , it’s like picking up my local newspaper , really great coverage
Maybe it is milenkovic call at 15m? Not sure, but for me he has been the consummate player to communicate with. I think he would not go to another Italian team if a lateral move . Our club is On a short path to Glory. Save the post. fiorentina will WIN THE SCUDETTO this year. You heard it here, first .
Ya foolish tactical speech.
I’m from Long Island New York , and commission is our godfather of American football … here
So pipe down on bashing him. He has a heart of Gold. My family, Marzocco emigrated from Florence, you see our Marzocco Lion Flag in the crowds at the Franchi still now,
My point is My blood Is purple. Altho I am born raised in New York / America.
Commisso is master class, as a person , the bank account st 8.4BB , he makes the Inter Owner Look like a piker
We are blessed he bought this club, he could have bought AC Milan, PSG, Real Madrid at once.
He will Write A whole Rebirth of history of Florentine Football,
I see many fools on here , bash Commisso and the American faction. Reminds me of world war 2, being on the wrong side of things. Just know , you are in the minority. Commisso will dominate Italian football , He will squash the 100 year old juve tradition. And it is to show people like chiesa and Vluhovic who did not believe in Commisso , Commisso is the purple ,
Per dare un parere sul mercato della viola aspetto la chiusura deĺla “fiera” ! Vedremo per adesso me ne sto’ zitto !!! SFV
Cifra fuori mercato sono 20 milioni ? chiedo per un amico italiano che si e’ trasferito nel new jersey che si diletta a suonare la fisarmonica
Roba da non credere!!!!
È tutto in vendita allora!!!!!
🤦🤦🤦😒
Se si mette l’opzione “cifra fuori mercato” significa che si può vendere e nel caso sia ceduto pure Milenkovic la campagna acquisti si trasforma da ottima a pessima. La dicitura deve essere “non è in vendita”.