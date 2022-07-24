O cifra fuori mercato, o non se ne parla. La Fiorentina vuole il suo punto fermo in difesa

Per quanto riguarda il calciomercato della Fiorentina, il centro della difesa è un reparto di cui è difficile prevedere il futuro con certezza. La situazione intorno a Nikola Milenkovic è una ‘fiction’ che lo accompagnerà per tutta l’estate, tra proposte di rinnovo e offerte da grandi club. A maggior ragione, la Viola non ci pensa proprio a perdere Igor.

Si era fatto avanti il Rennes, proponendo alla Fiorentina 15 milioni di € + 3 di bonus, arrivando a un totale di 18 milioni. La società viola ha risposto con un secco “no”. E la volontà, da entrambe le parti, è quella di continuare insieme. L’unica via per cederlo è sparare una cifra ben al di sopra del valore di mercato, un qualcosa a cui i francesi non si sono avvicinati.