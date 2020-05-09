Ribery e il tributo ad Heynckes: “Abbiamo riso e pianto ma anche vinto e perso insieme. Sei un maestro di vita per me!” FOTO

Giornata di festa nell’ambiente del Bayern per il compleanno di Jupp Heynckes, allenatore a più riprese dei bavaresi e protagonista del triplete vinto nel 2013 proprio con Franck Ribery in campo, da assoluto protagonista. Il fenomeno della Fiorentina l’ha voluto salutare con questo bel post su Instagram: “Abbiamo pianto e riso insieme. Abbiamo perso e vinto insieme. Ho vinto le mie partite più belle e celebrato i trofei più importanti della mia carriera con te come allenatore al mio fianco. Ma sei stato più di un allenatore per me. Mi hai dato lezioni in campo e nella vita. Auguro il meglio a te e alla tua famiglia, buona salute e felicità! Buon compleanno Jupp! Spero di rivederti presto!”.
We cried and laughed together. We lost and won together. I played the biggest games and celebrated the greatest trophies of my career with you as my coach by my side. 🙌🏼 But you have always been more than my coach for me. You taught me lessons on the pitch but you also taught me lessons of life. I wish you and your family all the best, good health and happiness. 🙏🏼 HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JUPP! 🎉 I hope to see you again soon. 😉
