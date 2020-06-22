Hubner: “Vlahovic va fatto crescere, alcune volte ha troppa smania. Ribery ha l’intelligenza per gestirsi”

Dario Hubner, ex attaccante del Brescia, ha parlato così a Radio Bruno Toscana in vista della partita di questa sera tra la Fiorentina e i lombardi: “Vlahovic? Va fato crescere e maturare, alcune volte ha troppa smania. Ci possono essere delle grandi prestazioni alternate ad alcuni passaggi a vuoto. Ribery, invece, ha grande esperienza: nonostante che il fisico non sia più quello di una volta, il francese ha l’intelligenza per gestirsi. Sarà il solito giocatore che siamo abituati a vedere. Il Brescia? In passato ha gettato via molti punti, mentre nelle ultime partite prima dello stop ha avuto un calo”.

