Ribery Fiorentina Parma

Ribery? Mais oui!


 Pubblicato in: News

Ormai le partite che restano da qui alla fine del campionato sono pura accademia per la Fiorentina, non hanno più molto valore per la classifica, anche se risalire qualche posizione sarebbe auspicabile. Detto questo, durante la partita contro la Roma, il fuoriclasse viola, Franck Ribery, è uscito durante l’intervallo. Fortunatamente per lui si è trattata di semplice precauzione e la sua presenza nel derby dell’Appennino contro il Bologna non è a rischio. Resterà da capire, ma quello è un altro paio di maniche, che tipo di utilizzo ne vorrà fare Iachini di lui.

